01272022 Patch Notes

**
This patch applies to both Legacy and Default branches.
**
Text fixes:
- Game control codes in dialogue has been removed.
- Possible trademark concerns were addressed.
- Yoshino soundboard had untranslated text and has been fixed.
- Akane's Ouija Board was untranslated and has been fixed.
- Untranslated quit prompt has been fixed.
- Fixed additional untranslated nametags.
- Text in [spoiler]Terra[/spoiler] route sometimes flows into the buttons' display area this has been fixed.
- Effects in Sizuru route was designed for full-width characters this has been fixed to support half-width.
Image fixes:
- BGM010 and BGM057 info labels were erroneously swapped and has been fixed.
- Date transition images only have numbers and day of the week and now has been fixed.
- Memory 028's Anzai description had incorrect translation used and has been fixed.
- Gallery had erroneous missing CG which has been fixed.
- Various images have been adjusted with better feathering.
- Fixed song info images in the gallery.
- Fixed additional untranslated images.
Setting and config fixes:
- New font sizes were selected to fix most text overflows, this will only apply to new saves, but existing saves (on the corresponding branch) should continue to function without issues. Please make sure you're using a new save if you wish to report more issues.
- Config menu had labels swapped erroneously and has been fixed.
- Save/Load menu had text overflows that went beyond save slots and has been fixed.
- Config menu, Characters whose name are not revealed are always marked "Key", this has been fixed.
- Volume for movies can now be adjusted in settings.
- Config menu had buttons and labels not positioned correctly after being converted to format the engine used. This has been fixed.
Once achievements are implemented, they will only unlock for those using the default branch. If you are playing on the Legacy branch, you will need to move to the default branch and start new saves to unlock achievements.
Changed depots in legacy branch