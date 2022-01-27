2 New Configurations in 'Settings' Added

2 new configurations added to toggle on or off viewing calories and time left when exercising.

Pingu gave me some very helpful feedback that viewing time left whilst exercising can make working out seem longer for some players. So players can now toggle these on and off in 'Settings' now.

Obviously just not viewing the time would not have been enough, as players will be able to get an idea of time left by the amount of calories burnt. So viewing calories burnt can be toggled on or off as Pingu suggested.

Calories will still be counted and totalled up, even if viewing them being burnt in real time is toggled off.

In a few weeks' time I will bring out an update I have been working on which is inspired by Metsushiro's helpful feedback.