Version 1.25 released

This version focuses on fixing the remaining, usually low priority or very rare bugs, numerous small interface improvements and improved gamepad support. Gamepad support is still marked as experimental, so to use gamepad you need to enable experimental features in Options first. As a side effect of improving gamepad support, the game is also now almost fully playable (with few exceptions) via keyboard alone if one so desires. As of this version you can do everything via gamepad/keyboard except entering names for characters and savefiles (which will be added in future versions).
[misc] Upgraded to the newest version of SDL2 (for better gamepad support and detection).
[misc] Screenshots are now saved as .PNG (instead of .BMP) in the root folder (instead of data/).
[interface] Options support keyboard/gamepad.
[interface] Options video resolution selector simplified. Also rearranged placements of some options.
[interface] Gamepad buttons L/R can be used for selecting options category.
[interface] Display gamepad button hints on Load/Save screens (only if gamepad is plugged in).
[interface] DELETE key and gamepad button "X" can be used to delete save files (on Load/Save screens).
[interface] Load/Save screen shows 8 files now instead of 9, extra space will be used for additional information about the savefiles.
[interface] Added location and highest party level information to Load/Save (will be displayed for new savefiles only).
[interface] Display gamepad button hints on Map screen (only if gamepad is plugged in).
[interface] Full map better adjusting size to the screen resolution.
[interface] Adjusted positions of gamepad hints on screens.
[interface] Some font colors changed to black (for consistency with NPC dialogue): Rest, Info.
[interface] Inventory has a separate button on the right menu.
[interface] Rearranged the right menu to make it more logical.
[interface] Small inventory beautification, also added a colored tag for Quest and Special items.
[interface] Adjust item bar size and text positions (making it look better especially at lower resolutions).
[interface] Character statistics screen displays icons of statuses next to the statuses names.
[interface] Small interface beautification (scrollers positions).
[fix] Flee time penalty was 10 days instead of intended 10 hours (a bit extreme).
[fix] Monsters entering illegal unlocked gate tile which sometimes allowed switching places with the party.
[fix] Very rare "Item not found" bug in some high level chests.
[fix] Quit from game was executed when ESC key was pressed on new game screen while fast quit option was enabled.
[fix] Restoration spell reporting failure like heal (now it properly reports failure due to conscious/petrified target).
[fix] Spelling mistakes.
[fix] Locale improvements and fixes: ES,PL,FR,BR,DE.
Reminders
