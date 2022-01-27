Mechajammer | V1.07 Patch Notes

The January segment of our Post Launch Roadmap is nearing it's end!
We've been cramming the v1.07 patch full of updates and are now well on the path to 1.1. Highlights from this update include keyboard re-binding, achievements and improvements to the tutorial (we heard you and we've shortened it, too).
(Quick Note: all achievements work as intended apart from one involving a gang of hackers. There’s currently a bug with their spawn node and it will be corrected in v1.08!)
Here is the full v1.07 change-list:
UI
- Tutorial messages updated to accurately reflect systems
- Game feed additions: Faction resolution information
- Game feed additions: Objects taking damage
- Game feed additions: Objects breaking
- Game feed additions: Learning percentage from deciphering text
- Game feed additions: Show text from sign
- Game feed additions: Show when time is added to next action from switching item
- Game feed additions: Fire, oil, acid, traps
- Fixed durability showing several decimals instead of whole integer for items in bag
- Elevator keypad removed option to type alphabet keys
- Fullscreen button fixed to match fullscreen status in Settings menu when starting the game
- Added information about current noise radius to detection map and character sheet in “Crouch Radius” description
- Added skip button for intro as an alternative to double click
Tutorial
- Tutorial integrated into beginning of new games
- Saving and loading functionality added
- Skip functionality added
- Tutorial shortened to reduce intro time
- Clarity added to sight and hearing systems
- Tutorial radio and help notice text updated to accurately reflect systems
- Tutorial ending changed to trigger after last four training drones dispatched
Gameplay
- Fixed bug where traps do not save correctly after being used
- Fixed infinite traps from one bug
- Fixed bug with plasma guns not hitting cars
- Fixed visual issue with attack animation plays twice if you’re hit while prepping attack
- Car lot note has corrected code for elevator
- Fixed ferry that takes player to Arms Guild prison island
- Fixed errors occurring on some machines while changing blocks during bridge cinematic
- Fixed bug with cars not taking damage while parked
- Fixed bug where companion group number saving unpredictably
- Updated incorrect text displaying on Gershwein terminal to return player to train station
- Fixed bug where equipping item did not add one turn to next action
- Updated Gershwein's computer to shows accurate language when opening his study door
- Closing gap between interactive objects more predictable
- Reload noise on game load removed
- Fixed bug where cars cannot hop curbs
- Game correctly pauses when Faction map alert opens
- Fixed bug where fight with boss in gangs triggers combat mode remaining active after combatants have left
- Increased XP gained from allying gangs to balance with destroying gang
- Gang reputation meter updated to be accurate between saves
- Balanced various lockpick rolls
- Sight cones in detection map shrink when you are in grass or shadow to reflect how far an NPC can see
- Fixed bug with surface type modifier not updating noise radius
- Fixed bug where interactive objects are not saving correctly when quick saving then leaving a map and returning
- Updated armor item descriptions to clarify Armor Rolls and Threshold mechanics
Art
- Fixed black box on top of house south of Faith Temple
- Grubworm workers have a different sprite than guards to differentiate hostile workers (coming Tuesday)
- Reduced number of guards in various areas of map for balance
- Fixed bug with flickering lights in Copper Face lab
- Fixed East Bridge block not connecting correctly to neighboring block
- Removed excess new kidney NPCs in Old Town Bridge
- Fixed texture issue with building flickering in Factus West
- Fixed missing texture under building Factus Core South
- Fixing flashing line of sight visual in Factus Core Northeast
- Smuggler area south of Faith rock light of sight issue fixed
- Factus Core west long wall flickering texture fixed
A very special thank you to all the players who have been reporting feedback and patiently waiting for new features! Here's a list of folks that have reported bugs via our Discord that have been fixed in v1.06 and v1.07:
For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.
We're looking forward to seeing what you think of the v1.07 patch and we're already hard at work on v1.08!
Thank you all for your comments and support, until next time,
— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf
