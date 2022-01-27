Mechajammer | V1.07 Patch Notes

The January segment of our Post Launch Roadmap is nearing it's end!

We've been cramming the v1.07 patch full of updates and are now well on the path to 1.1. Highlights from this update include keyboard re-binding, achievements and improvements to the tutorial (we heard you and we've shortened it, too).

(Quick Note: all achievements work as intended apart from one involving a gang of hackers. There’s currently a bug with their spawn node and it will be corrected in v1.08!)

Here is the full v1.07 change-list:

UI

Tutorial messages updated to accurately reflect systems

Game feed additions: Faction resolution information

Game feed additions: Objects taking damage

Game feed additions: Objects breaking

Game feed additions: Learning percentage from deciphering text

Game feed additions: Show text from sign

Game feed additions: Show when time is added to next action from switching item

Game feed additions: Fire, oil, acid, traps

Fixed durability showing several decimals instead of whole integer for items in bag

Elevator keypad removed option to type alphabet keys

Fullscreen button fixed to match fullscreen status in Settings menu when starting the game

Added information about current noise radius to detection map and character sheet in “Crouch Radius” description

Added skip button for intro as an alternative to double click

Tutorial

Tutorial integrated into beginning of new games

Saving and loading functionality added

Skip functionality added

Tutorial shortened to reduce intro time

Clarity added to sight and hearing systems

Tutorial radio and help notice text updated to accurately reflect systems

Tutorial ending changed to trigger after last four training drones dispatched

Gameplay

Fixed bug where traps do not save correctly after being used

Fixed infinite traps from one bug

Fixed bug with plasma guns not hitting cars

Fixed visual issue with attack animation plays twice if you’re hit while prepping attack

Car lot note has corrected code for elevator

Fixed ferry that takes player to Arms Guild prison island

Fixed errors occurring on some machines while changing blocks during bridge cinematic

Fixed bug with cars not taking damage while parked

Fixed bug where companion group number saving unpredictably

Updated incorrect text displaying on Gershwein terminal to return player to train station

Fixed bug where equipping item did not add one turn to next action

Updated Gershwein's computer to shows accurate language when opening his study door

Closing gap between interactive objects more predictable

Reload noise on game load removed

Fixed bug where cars cannot hop curbs

Game correctly pauses when Faction map alert opens

Fixed bug where fight with boss in gangs triggers combat mode remaining active after combatants have left

Increased XP gained from allying gangs to balance with destroying gang

Gang reputation meter updated to be accurate between saves

Balanced various lockpick rolls

Sight cones in detection map shrink when you are in grass or shadow to reflect how far an NPC can see

Fixed bug with surface type modifier not updating noise radius

Fixed bug where interactive objects are not saving correctly when quick saving then leaving a map and returning

Updated armor item descriptions to clarify Armor Rolls and Threshold mechanics

Art

Fixed black box on top of house south of Faith Temple

Grubworm workers have a different sprite than guards to differentiate hostile workers (coming Tuesday)

Reduced number of guards in various areas of map for balance

Fixed bug with flickering lights in Copper Face lab

Fixed East Bridge block not connecting correctly to neighboring block

Removed excess new kidney NPCs in Old Town Bridge

Fixed texture issue with building flickering in Factus West

Fixed missing texture under building Factus Core South

Fixing flashing line of sight visual in Factus Core Northeast

Smuggler area south of Faith rock light of sight issue fixed

Factus Core west long wall flickering texture fixed

A very special thank you to all the players who have been reporting feedback and patiently waiting for new features! Here's a list of folks that have reported bugs via our Discord that have been fixed in v1.06 and v1.07:

Rithrin

Shizuwolf34

aure

cosplaydiver

D I N G| |xpoopanusx| |Andrew

Andre

Jordiii

fugori

Murdergurl

yarow12

prestoppc

Redglyph

floppy_glass

borkenal

MrMistersen

Toupzy

Doomguy

catmes

syke_low

Naiba

Scramster

yarow12

net8floz

kormakrtv

GamleKorp

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

We're looking forward to seeing what you think of the v1.07 patch and we're already hard at work on v1.08!

Thank you all for your comments and support, until next time,

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf