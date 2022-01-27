HARVESTER UPDATE - Available Now!

MOD SUPPORT.

NEW QUESTS.

NEW EVENTS.

A MARKET OF FEES AND FOES WILLING TO KICK YOU IN THE TEETH.

The Harvester update is our big re-introduction to the world of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and a thank you to the community who's been supporting the game. You can expect an even more expansive early game, consequences that keep you on your toes, a discount to celebrate the occasion--and more updates to come.

Non-exhaustive patch notes:

Player can replace existing character portraits, and add new player portraits of their own.

Player can modify game text and translations.

Player can add new organs to buy, sell, and list on the intergalactic organ stock market.

Player can now sell organs to children.

Player can now interact with a mysterious AI, 'Hol.low'.

Player can now trade with molten flesh horrors failed by the organ market.

Player can now work alongside the harvesters that quietly keep the organ market running.

Player can now be struck by fees for air, living quarters, security, and lawsuit settlements.

Currency overflow bug fixed.

Warlord Orbis will take the money he is owed.

Player cannot own more than 2 billion credits, as God and the universe intended.

Dog Soul disaster image changed for consistency and menacing effect.

All of the mod tools and templates are inside of the game folder.

Next on the docket is new plotlines and endings... I'm thinking we'll start with a dog mecha. Thanks for the support as always--and look forward to a bright, meat-filled future.

May your organs be valuable and your profits plenty,

--Xalavier, Lead Developer