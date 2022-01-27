 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

闯关杀II update for 27 January 2022

4.30.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8095702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增武将徐晃、浦沅。

Changed files in this update

闯关杀II Content Depot 985681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.