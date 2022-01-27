The "Factions" Update is live!

Memory Leak & Bug Fixes

A memory leak causing stability issues involving tooltips has been fixed.

A bug causing the map to not reset fully has been fixed. If your map was slowly being filled with bloodstains, this will now be fixed.

The overall stability of the game should be improved. If you run into new crashes, please upload your save file on Discord or Steam forums, and I can use it to fix the bug. (%appdata%\Godot\app_userdata\Malice & Greed)

Tooltip System Redesigned

Tooltips have been redesigned with a new format, making them much easier to read, and better preventing them from going offscreen. Event tooltips now have more information about what to expect when you enter them.





Battle Factions

There are now 7 different enemy factions that can show up as battles on the map. These function similarly to Common Battles, but only units in that faction will spawn.

This allows you to prepare more when planning what party build to make, and better choose what allies to take into battle to perform well against the enemy. Additionally, battles have been capped to a maximum of 7 modifiers, and the Emergency Boss limit reduced from 4 to 3.

Essence Skill Inspection

You can now view all of a unit's Essence skills when inspecting them.

New Items

Harbinger Fangs [Rare]

Allies with Arcane Essence have Payback: Deal 1 Arcane Damage to all enemies, with Lifesteal.

*Payback activates when a unit is revived.

Measuring Tape [Rare]

When an ally with Strength Essence spends 2 or more Crystals at once, remove a stack of all Debuffs on them for each Crystal spent.

Morphine Drip [Common]

When an ally with 6 or more Arcane will take 2 or more damage, reduce the amount by 2, and they lose 1 Max HP.

Supersweet Candy [Common]

When your teams round starts, allies gain HP equal to their negative Defense.

The Best Defense [Common]

Damage dealt by allies with 6 or more max Strength is increased by their Defense.

Changed: Heist Plans [Common]

Old: The protagonist can pass for free.

New: Allies with 6 or more max Dexterity can pass for free.

Changed: Stacked Deck [Common]

Old: If no ally has cast a skill yet this round, allies can pass for free.

New: When a battle starts, Potentiate all allies with 6 or more max Technology.