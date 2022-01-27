MONSTER update!

This first major update for the year puts a focus on enemies - new and existing. Enjoy!

Full v. 1.4 changes:

[General] New enemy: Goblin Leader

[General] New enemy: Ripper King (Level 1 mini-boss)

[General] New enemy: Shadow Master (Level 2 mini-boss)

[General] Enemies can have armor: decreases hit damage by 1, stops all projectiles and deflects bullets

[General] Modified enemy: Added "Teleport Jump" special attack for Shadow

[General] Modified enemy: Ripper Queen has armor

[General] New cannon upgrade (all except water): Penetrative - Armor Piercing projectiles

[General] New cannon upgrade (water only): Perceptive - Targets all enemies

[General] Goblin may come out when breaking hole planks

[VFX] Blood splatters fly more in line with where the attack came from

[GUI] Updated workbench background graphic

[AI] When player interrupts an attack against another target, the enemy will likely stop and target the player instead

[AI] Some friendly spiders may join and help the player in battle stages

[Balance] Projectiles from friendly spiders do not hurt the player anymore

[Balance] All goblins become slightly faster on each hit they take

[Balance] At least every second normal room is a battle stage now

[Balance] Level 1 final battle has only flying enemies

[Balance] Enemy projectile aiming improved against player

[Balance] Longer incoming timer for Vrem and other bosses before entering battle

[Balance] Wishing Well: Decreased the odds for many items

[Balance] Saved Miner: Added more variety to rewards

[Balance] Player invinsibility time decreased after hit by 0.5s

[Balance] Rats do not eat Shadow enemy anymore

[Balance] Modified weapon: Golden Pickaxe default damage is now 3 with additional 2 damage against armored enemies

[Balance] Frost level may have holes that are not covered by ice

[Balance] Dream mode: Vrem health dropped to 75

[Bug] Rippers did not target fire and water cannons

[Bug] No warning prompt regarding respawns when starting a new game on game over screen

[Bug] Glass Cannon projectiles did not cover exact full range

[Bug] Player would sometimes use an action (e.g. pickaxe) when interacting with something

[Bug] Steam screenshots were not working (F12 in game)