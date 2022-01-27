[Notice] In-Game Known Issues

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have been checked that our users worldwide are experiencing an error in the game.

An internal investigation is currently in progress to fix this error, and further details will be announced when being fixed.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

Details are as follows:

[Reported]

An error regarding disabled in-game audio output after maintenance

An error regarding deactivation of 100% Memorial Drop Probability in some mazes

SoulWorker Team sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and will try to provide a better environment for your smooth gameplay.

Thank you.