Time Loader v1.0.65 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,
We released a new update v1.0.65. It's mostly about fixing bugs that you guys reported over the last week! Here's exactly what we changed:
- Fixed a game-breaking bug in the Laundry room (act 3);
- Fixed lock control in Basement (act 2) when raising the bridge at low FPS;
- Long lines of text no longer extend over the screen;
- Fixed a problem with Esc button exit to menu and map in Kitchen;
- Fixed colors and highlighting of the active objects;
- And a few more little boring changes under the hood of the game that we didn't list here.
As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io
Until next time!
