Meet Reflections, Part 1 (Maybe most beautiful DLC at current time)

Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 27 January 2022

Reflections, Part 1

Meet Reflections, Part 1

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888220/Master_of_Pieces__Jigsaw_Puzzles__Reflections_Part_1_DLC/

There are reflections in water, glass, and metal. We can hardly notice them, but they are everywhere, they make the world more beautiful and emphasise it. The most beautiful reflections are collected in the "Reflections, Chapter 1" pack so you can admire them and add zest to the process, because solving the puzzle is often a non-trivial task, especially if there is a possibility of rotation of puzzle pieces

Contains 18 images and 3 bonus images.

