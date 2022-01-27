Meet Reflections, Part 1 (Maybe most beautiful DLC at current time)

Meet Reflections, Part 1
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888220/Master_of_Pieces__Jigsaw_Puzzles__Reflections_Part_1_DLC/
There are reflections in water, glass, and metal. We can hardly notice them, but they are everywhere, they make the world more beautiful and emphasise it. The most beautiful reflections are collected in the "Reflections, Chapter 1" pack so you can admire them and add zest to the process, because solving the puzzle is often a non-trivial task, especially if there is a possibility of rotation of puzzle pieces
Contains 18 images and 3 bonus images.
Changed files in this update