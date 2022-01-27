 Skip to content

Sword Reverie update for 27 January 2022

0.8.5 Early Access Week 1 Patch

Bug fixes and balance changes:

  • Reduced memory usage by 40%+ and reduced memory-related crashes
  • Improve performance on 16GB RAM machines
  • Reduce crashing on machines with <8GB page files
  • Baked vegetation to reduce memory usage
  • Optimized textures
  • Delay loading of voice-over dialogue
  • Added logs to end of level win menu to help debug issues with players not being able to move controllers after completing a level. New logs will help us resolve the issue if players continue to experience it in the future
  • Fixed bug causing mana regen only once per two hits instead of once per hit.
  • Fixed bug where Stella and Magnus VO were not properly spatialized.

