[Upcoming] Emergency Maintenance: January 27th

Attention Survivors,

We apologize for the inconvenience but we are going to perform an emergency maintenance in a couple of minutes for a quick critical fix. All servers during this period will be unavailable and we will try to bring back the servers online as soon as possible. Please refer to the schedule below for more details and stay tuned for more updates.

Time Frame

Thursday, January 27th, 2022

SEA (UTC+7): 2:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M.

CET: 8:00 A.M. – 10:30 P.M.

ET: 2:00 A.M. – 4:30 A.M.

PT: 26th, 11:00 P.M. – 1:30 A.M.

Note: Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

Maintenance Details

Issues to be fixed.

* Compensation Reward for Unexpected Maintenance Will be Distributed- The reward will only be available until January 27th 23:59.59 CET so please receive it before.

Thank you for your understanding and support in advance.