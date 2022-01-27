Patch: Title demo desync fixed.

The title demos were desynced as a result of a recent patch addressing hitscan enemies. Hitscan enemies were not dealing damage as they should, which I recently fixed and patched. In the process though, the title demos became desynced as a result of hitscan enemies now correctly dealing damage when they weren't at the time of demo recoding. This results in the demos becoming incorrect after the player is dealt damage from a hitscan enemy.

I implemented a quick hack here to get them synced again, but in the long run I should probably rerecord the two affected demos and remove this quick hack.