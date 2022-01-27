 Skip to content

Break update for 27 January 2022

Patch: Title demo desync fixed.

Patch: Build 8095306

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The title demos were desynced as a result of a recent patch addressing hitscan enemies. Hitscan enemies were not dealing damage as they should, which I recently fixed and patched. In the process though, the title demos became desynced as a result of hitscan enemies now correctly dealing damage when they weren't at the time of demo recoding. This results in the demos becoming incorrect after the player is dealt damage from a hitscan enemy.

I implemented a quick hack here to get them synced again, but in the long run I should probably rerecord the two affected demos and remove this quick hack.

