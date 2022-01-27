Flip-Out! 0.4.0 Bugfix and Content Patch

Flip-Out! 0.4.0 includes some key changes that will make gameplay feel better, fix critical bugs, and guide the player's experience. We've been hard at work implementing new technologies and improving player experience on our first table, The Curse of Crab Cay. This patch includes greatly improved flipper physics behavior, new voice lines that will help players achieve goals, full controller support, and some important bug fixes.

Patch Notes 0.4.0

Improved flipper mechanics

Controller support added

Input rebinding improvements

Fixed bug with bug reporting menu that would cause the game to stay paused after report had been submitted or cancelled

Shot marker lighting is no longer rendered above the ball

Improvements made to menu navigation

Powerup timers added for relevant powerups

Added voice lines. Some voice lines have been added to guide the player toward goals

Players can expect more patches in Q1 of 2022 that will wrap up development of The Curse of Crab Cay and a playtest of our next table sometime near the beginning of Q2!