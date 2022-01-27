 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Roll The World update for 27 January 2022

January 26th 2022 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8095094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Controller joysticks now change the speed of the player based on how much the user moves the joystick. Previously, the joystick would move the player the same amount no matter how far it was pressed.

-Fixed a bug that would sometimes make the player not jump if the jump button was pressed for exactly one frame.

Changed files in this update

Roll The World Content Depot 1323771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.