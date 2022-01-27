-Controller joysticks now change the speed of the player based on how much the user moves the joystick. Previously, the joystick would move the player the same amount no matter how far it was pressed.
-Fixed a bug that would sometimes make the player not jump if the jump button was pressed for exactly one frame.
Roll The World update for 27 January 2022
January 26th 2022 patch notes
Changed files in this update