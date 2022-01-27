[v1.3.0] 3D Printing export feature was added

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.3.0 update concerns the following:
■ New Features
- Export feature for color 3D printing via pixivFACTORY was added
- News feed now sort news by date
■ Fixes
- Fixed a bug that tangled hair cross-sections when exported as VRM
- Fixed a bug that would not delete bone groups even after removing all hair
- Fixed a bug that triggered the model optimization when moving to Photobooth
- Fixed a bug that had some interface showing in Japanese even when the language was set to English
■ Changes
- Changed the thumbnails for custom hairstyles so that they can be displayed differently in each category
- Changed the URL for Terms of Service according to the set language
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
