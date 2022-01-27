 Skip to content

Oldowan Playtest update for 27 January 2022

Oldowan Version 0.2.4 (Playtest) Released

  • Reduced water consumption while sprinting
  • Food, water, health after respawn increased from 25% to 50%.
  • Reduced flint weight and increased flint usage in relevant recipes
  • Decreased weight of flint knife
  • Increased craft time for flint spear, bone spear, and all stone tools
  • Decreased craft time for hand axe and hand chisel
  • Decreased time to grow crops
  • Added a saving icon
  • Increased ranged of Mammoth and Wolf spawning
  • Changed autosave from 10 minutes to 15 minutes
  • Moa will attack if player gets too close
  • Fixed fence not saving painted textures
  • Fixed bug where grapes could grow on sapling grape trees
  • Fixed bug where water wouldn't stop shaking even while hydrated
  • Fixed visual bug where saplings would be planted deep in the ground

