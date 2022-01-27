Oldowan Version 0.2.4 (Playtest) Released

- Reduced water consumption while sprinting
- Food, water, health after respawn increased from 25% to 50%.
- Reduced flint weight and increased flint usage in relevant recipes
- Decreased weight of flint knife
- Increased craft time for flint spear, bone spear, and all stone tools
- Decreased craft time for hand axe and hand chisel
- Decreased time to grow crops
- Added a saving icon
- Increased ranged of Mammoth and Wolf spawning
- Changed autosave from 10 minutes to 15 minutes
- Moa will attack if player gets too close
- Fixed fence not saving painted textures
- Fixed bug where grapes could grow on sapling grape trees
- Fixed bug where water wouldn't stop shaking even while hydrated
- Fixed visual bug where saplings would be planted deep in the ground
Oldowan Playtest update for 27 January 2022
