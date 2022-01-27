[Notice] 220127 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.

Here is the Update and Event News for January 27, 2022.



---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------

1. NEW SYSTEM: EQUIPMENT SUCCESSION (WEAPON / GEAR)

Succession: Can implant some of upgrade stats and options in the equipment from the upper raid into the higher tier equipment.

How to Use Which NPC: NPC [Trisha] from each district

Which Equipment: Above Lv.68 and LEGEND equipment

Put down the equipment that you want to succeed → Can check a list of equipment that can receive Succession.

Which Equipment can provide Succession: Upgrade Stat at least +3 equipment

Which Equipment can receive Succession: Equipment that has No Upgrade Stat

The "Succession Number" will be added to the equipment that can receive Succession.

Succession-Provide Equipment: It should not contain any Familiar / Soulstone. Can use Succession after extract Familiar / Soulstone.

Equipment equipped with non-extractable LEGEND or Higher Familiar: Can provide Succession. Equipment and Familiar will be deleted after Succession process.

To use Succession: Require "Succession Device" item. This can be crafted through NPC [Janice].

Succession of Upgrade Stats: the upgrade stat value will be reduced (value: -3) when it is implanted.

Succession of Random Options: Can implant only one option. However, the option's stat value will be randomly determined.

Not allow to provide options that Equipment is not possible to have.

Option lists that Succession Receive Equipment can take: Enable to check through the 'Option Info' button.

Not allow to receive duplicate options.

When options are all the same between Succession Provide and Receive Equipment → Only Upgrade Stat Value will succeed.

'Upgrade-Protection Memory' item can alleviate decreasing upgrade stat value. Can purchase at Cash Shop.

'Add-Option Memory' item allows you to implant up to two options. Can purchase at Cash Shop.

Equipment Lists for Succession

2. SOUL PASS – SEASON 2

A new season of Soul Pass (Season 2) will begin. Can obtain Pass Points by Playing Game.

Soul Pass Season 2 Entire Period: January 27th Update ~ February 17th, 01:00 (GMT)

Can participate once per character. Can proceed with all characters in the account.

How to Use: Can find and use [Soul Pass] icon at the bottom right during the Season 2 Period.

Pass Point: Can obtain through Maze Clear / Daily Mission Complete / Pass Mission Complete

Pass Point Rewards can be obtained according to Pass Tiers. (Total of 20 Tiers)

Pass Point Rewards will be sent to the player's H.E.M.S of [Received] tab. Premium Reward: Can obtain by purchasing 'Pass Upgrade'

Tier / Pass Upgrade: Not shared at all. Each character basis.

※ Daily / Pass Missions: Can only participate once a day per character. (Reset: Every day at 01:00 GMT)

※ There is no limit to the points obtained when the maze is cleared.

※ The list of mazes that are not possible to obtain any Pass Points.

Abyss Lounge / Hidden Hideout (Solo Rank) / Steel Grave / Quest Maze - No FP Consumption (e.g. Binded Room / Corrupted Record)

Soul Pass Season 2 Tier Reward

※ Purchase 'Pass Upgrade' and Get Premium Rewards!

GESTURE EXTRACTION - STEAMPUNK / BLOOMING DRESS / PATISSIER

New Gesture Extraction Costume Lists Steampunk Look / Blooming Dress / Patissier (Sweet Patissier / Candy Knights)

4. MORE CHANGES AND FIXES

Max Stack of some items will be changed. Pill, Nano Kit, Energy Converter, and many more → Up to 9999

‘Gold Gruton Coin Jar’ which can be purchased from NPC [Yomi]: Gruton Coin quantity and probability will be increased.

Blooming Dress costume issue has been fixed. (Issue: The shadow on the floor does not appear properly.)

[Adv. Warp Orb] Eternal Promise / [Adv. Warp Orb] Serenus Spica: It will be able to sell for 1 Zenny.

Refinement Selection Point isse has been fixed. (Issue: '[Limited] Energy Converter' from the [Lonely Christmas Event] that had been consumed from January 7th to January 13th → No Refinement Selection Points) Refinement Selection Point that have not been accumulated → It will be added after the update.

Memorial issue has been fixed. (Issue: Memorial sometimes does not appear in the maze.)

---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------

1. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [LUNAR NEW YEAR EVENT] (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Clear event daily missions during the event period to get '[EV] 2022 Red Envelope' / '[EV] 2022 Danpat Mochi' items.

[EV] 2022 Red Envelope / [EV] 2022 Danpat Mochi: It can be used to craft useful items at Gruton Coin Shop such as 'Twilight Gear +9 Select Option', 'Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5]', 'Character Masque Select Option', 'Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession)', '[Gruton World] Background Film', and more.

2. THE EVENT ENDS - [NEW YEAR ROCK-PAPER-SCISSORS EVENT]

The event item reward will be removed from Daily Missions.

Crafting lists will also be removed and related event items can be sold to the shop.

---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------

1. NEW RELEASES & THE END OF SALES

New Costume

① Shining Star on Stage: ‘Hair’ Single Product (Indefinitely) For - All Characters

② Angel Wings Hanbok: Costume PKG and Single Product (Indefinitely)

For - All Characters

③ Nihill Kingdom Knights: Costume PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 3rd, 04:00 (GMT))

For – Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris / Chii / Ephnel

PKG discount sales during the specified period. After that period, the product will disappear from the Cash Shop.

④ White Sandy Beach: Costume PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 3rd, 04:00 (GMT))

For – All Characters

PKG discount sales during the specified period. After that period, the product will disappear from the Cash Shop.

⑤ Followers of the Vacuum: Costume PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 3rd, 04:00 (GMT))

For – All Characters

PKG discount sales during the specified period. After that period, the product will disappear from the Cash Shop.

⑥ Sacred Judgement: Costume PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 3rd, 04:00 (GMT))

For – All Characters

PKG discount sales during the specified period. After that period, the product will disappear from the Cash Shop.

⑦ Sweet Patissier / Candy Knights: Costume PKG (Indefinitely (*After February 10th, 04:00 GMT))

For - All Characters

20% OFF for – Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris

10% OFF for – Chii / Ephnel / Nabi

⑧ Café Maid / Café Butler: Costume PKG (February 10th, 04:00 (GMT) ~ February 17th Update)

For – Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris / Chii

PKG discount sales during the specified period. After that period, the product will disappear from the Cash Shop.

New Photo

① [Café Maid] Photo (Indefinitely (*After February 10th, 04:00 GMT)) For – Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris / Chii

② [White Sandy Beach] Photo (Indefinitely)

For – Nabi

Functional Item

① 2022 Lunar New Year Attack Brooch Select Option PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update) Attack TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Unified Attack Brooch Transmitter x55 / Brooch Fusion x11

Can purchase twice per character

② 2022 Lunar New Year Defense Brooch Select Option PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Defense TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Unified Defense Brooch Transmitter x55 / Brooch Fusion x11

Can purchase twice per character

③ 2022 Lunar New Year Technical Brooch Select Option PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Technical TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Unified Technical Brooch Transmitter x55 / Brooch Fusion x11

Can purchase twice per character

④ 2022 Lunar New Year Attack LEGEND/HERO Tag PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Attack Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Attack Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5~6th Grade] Attack Tag Transmitter x3

Can purchase three times per character

⑤ 2022 Lunar New Year Defense LEGEND/HERO Tag PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Defense Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Defense Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5~6th Grade] Defense Tag Transmitter x3

Can purchase three times per character

⑥ 2022 Lunar New Year Accessory HERO Tag PKG (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

High-Grade Accessory Tag Transmitter I x30 / [6th Grade] Accessory Tag Transmitter ×3

Can purchase three times per character

⑦ 2022 Lunar New Year Anti-Limiter PKG I (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Anti-Limiter x11

Can purchase three times per character

⑧ 2022 Lunar New Year Anti-Limiter PKG II (January 27th Update ~ February 17th Update)

Anti-Limiter x35

Can purchase three times per character

⑨ Add-Option Memory (Indefinitely)

⑩ Upgrade-Protection Memory (Indefinitely)