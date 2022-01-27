Star Conflict 1.10.1 Mysteries of the Universe. Stage two

The new update is already here! The second phase of the skip "Secrets of the universe", the destroyer Alberio, as well as the birthday of the game!
Read more on our forum!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The new update is already here! The second phase of the skip "Secrets of the universe", the destroyer Alberio, as well as the birthday of the game!
Read more on our forum!
Changed files in this update