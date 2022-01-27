Various Fixes, New Options, Backend Upgrades

v2.6.7

Changes

-Gain 1 Rune from the Vase of Accumulation if you are offline for more than an hr!

-New Detailed option to show HP as a percent

-New Detailed Option to hide Flying Resources

-New Splash screen for mobile!

-Cleaned up the splash screen on all platforms

Fixes

-Fixed a bug where the mirror tree sometimes wouldn't save properly

-Fixed a bug with Enchanting while using the Lantern

-Fixed a bug with multi-touch that could cause various issues

-Fixed bug with dropping items onto full bags that the item is already in

-Fixed bug with potential recursive bag configurations

-Fixed an issue when multiple cloud flags were set at the same time

-Fixed bug with Grim Potion (...)

-Fixed an exploit

-Improved app performance a bit

-Made backend change to stop entity ID from incrementing to huge numbers

-Fixed a problem with some sound cards

Work is well underway for Era 3! Yahoo! :-D