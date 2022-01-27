 Skip to content

Celtreos update for 27 January 2022

Updated to 1.68

The next Celtreos patch is live!

Performance Improvements

A number of possible slow-downs have been fixed, including issues with certain weapons, among other things.  A few cases of excessive memory use have also been addressed.

Content Tweaks

A number of things in the game are more animated, such as a few weapons and defenders.  Interface elements like buttons now display a glow when you hover over them with the mouse.  Minor improvements have also been made to artwork in some parts of the game.

