Updated to 1.68

The next Celtreos patch is live!

Performance Improvements

A number of possible slow-downs have been fixed, including issues with certain weapons, among other things. A few cases of excessive memory use have also been addressed.

Content Tweaks

A number of things in the game are more animated, such as a few weapons and defenders. Interface elements like buttons now display a glow when you hover over them with the mouse. Minor improvements have also been made to artwork in some parts of the game.