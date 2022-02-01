Beyond Contact Changelog 0.51.10

Gameplay:

• Crafting now pulls components from nearby storage containers when you do not

have all the required items in your inventory.

• Improved creature behaviours (including but not limited to Sprites, Urchins,

Corrupted, Crogs and Stalkers.). Ranged creature types now try and stay ranged.

Melee creatures using abilities will feel less random and more planned based on their

position and the player’s. Updated various abilities to make them more interesting

and specific.

• Improved the highlight selection of various dead creatures so you don’t need to hover

mid air to select them.

• Storage Vaults now take 1x1 grid space instead of 2x2.

• Conduits connected to a Power Grid can now be hovered to view the Grid Status.

• Increased the interaction ranges of many structures so they are easier to use.

• Updated the Storage Vault interaction collider before and after it animates to open.

• Placing a captured Shock Sprite into a Shock Sprite Generator now returns the net.

• Added additional dirt around the Octomian Force Field Pylons to prevent players

from taking cold damage while talking to C.A.R.L.

• Added a small buffer to the charge attack damage areas as players often got hit after

dodging them and running back into melee to fight the creature.

• Stuns now have diminishing returns so players cannot get stun locked. Added stun

mechanics back onto specific creatures.

• Improved collision at the Corrupted Stronghold to prevent players from getting stuck.

• Improved player collisions to prevent creatures from pushing the player through

walls.

• Improved NPC creature pathfinding.

• Void Rifts now damage the player’s armour.

• Resources destroyed by Void Rifts now drop their contents on the ground. This is

specifically related to players losing buried Artifacts to Void Rifts.

• Artifact pieces no longer get dragged into Void Rifts and will remain where they are

dropped or spawned at.

• Soil can no longer be dragged over plants that can not be fertilised.

• Walls and Doors now block damage being done on the other side of them.

• Added a safe zone radius around the Survivor Camp so that creatures can no longer

spawn close by. They can still wander into the area.

• Gas Blossoms no longer attack instantly, allowing the player a few beats before the

attack begins.

• Added a small buffer to the Gas Blossom’s attack as it often felt like players would

get hit when they were visually outside the attack area.

• Gas Blossoms will now attempt to attack any creature they take damage from,

instead of being idle while being attacked at range.

• Hazard damage no longer interrupts actions such as scanning, mining, digging and

foraging.

• Quinn no longer enters combat stance when taking Hazard damage.

• You can now switch off a powered structure while holding a Plasma Welder.

• Players are no longer able to drag food items directly onto creatures to feed them.

• Various improvements to the Jungle Mushroom Biome. Balancing creature spawn

locations, resources and fixing issues.

• Removed the Friendly Fire option on the game creation screen as it created technical

issues.

• Removed the Achievement related to Friendly Fire.

• Fixed an issue where you could die during the loading screen when resuming a

game.

• Fixed a bug where fertilizing plants would reset their growth and cause long regrowth

periods.

• Fixed an issue where dying while closing a rift would not count it for the objective and

block progression.

• Fixed an issue when cooking an item that expired in the Portable Stove caused it to

break.

• Fixed an issue when removing one piece of equipment would remove all damage

resistances related to that equipment instead of just the amount on the removed

piece.

• Fixed an issue when the player profile would display 100% world explored but there

would be noticeable large sections unexplored on the map.

• Fixed an issue where Brachylon Warriors would ask for more Carapace after the

player has already completed the objective.

• Fixed an issue where you could not throw items on the ground while inside a

powered Shield Generator.

• Fixed an issue where players could die and respawn anywhere they wanted.

User Interface:

• Added in additional game settings: Research Speed, Damage Taken, Creature

Health and Doomsday Speed.

• The Server Browser now displays all custom settings chosen on selected games.

• Added a new Points of Interest Map interface. Instead of the map automatically

lerping upon discovering important story locations, players will now have to manually

find it on their list and can lerp to it themselves. Any map icon tracked will

automatically be added to the Points of Interest list.

• Added new options where players can lock the rotation of the Mini Map and Map to

north or to rotate with camera rotation.

• Added new buttons above the Mini Map reflecting rotation settings and resetting the

camera to face north.

• Clicking on the Mini Map now opens the Map. Added a hover state to make it look

clickable.

• The Mini Map now displays a vision cone to indicate which way Quinn is facing.

• Buildings are now displayed on the Mini Map.

• Letters are now supported in seed generation. Players are able to type in words to

more easily share world seeds.

• Overhauled the Map Filtering interface. It is now split into categories the player can

open and close. Players can toggle off the icons and categories. Filters will be added

to the list as the player explores the game to avoid spoilers.

• Added the map functionality to set personal waypoints. These are currently user side

only and will allow players to choose a location to mark independently of tracking

map icons.

• Added the map functionality to ping. Pinging will display for all players in multiplayer

to help draw their attention to a specific location.

• Wind Zones are now displayed on the map.

• Large Notifications and Creature Notifications are now hidden when the Map is open.

• Buildings that take damage on the Map will now flash red.

• Items tracked manually will not untrack when running into proximity of them.

• The Obelisk Respawns displayed on the Map have been moved to make them more

noticeable.

• Respawning at an Obelisk with the respawning server setting on will no longer

display the death screen.

• Walking out of range of the Brachylon Trader will now close the Marketplace

interface.

• Loading tips now update based on the player’s keybindings.

• Health bars on structures now hide when going into building placement.

• Updated the Power Grid to display real time not game time for power remaining.

• Plants that have reached the maximum fertilised level no longer reference upgrading

them in their description.

• The death screen now correctly displays when a player dies via exhaustion and food

poisoning.

• Updated the latest translations, added new descriptions and fixed grammatical

errors.

• Creatures captured in Nets are now displayed with the correct name “Captured

[Creature]”

• Fixed a bug where hovering other players would display the description as “To Be

Completed…”

• Fixed an issue when zooming on the Map using a Controller would cause it to zoom

into random locations.

• Fixed an issue where the Doomsday counter would appear to be zero on loading a

saved game.

• Fixed an issue where a building inventory would remain open after saving and

quitting a game and then resuming it even though it looked closed.

• Fixed an issue when opening storage containers, the first inventory slot would

incorrectly display the name of another item.

• Fixed a bug where the Octomian Drone didn’t untrack automatically on the Map or

Mini Map.

• Fixed an issue where hosts could join their own lobby and cause a crash.

• Fixed an issue where the Doomsday bar would be displayed after starting a new

game.

• Fixed an issue where plants that could not be fertilised, displayed “(Unfertilised) in

their name.

• Fixed an issue where plants that were not growing, still displayed (Growing) next to

their name.

• Fixed an issue where the tooltip of the tracker would be displayed under the tracker.

• Fixed an issue where save slots would shuffle their order after being deleted.

• Fixed an issue on the game creation screen where using the left and right arrow keys

in the text fields would exit the field instead of moving the text cursor.

• Fixed an issue where the refresh and sort buttons on the Server Browser were not

working.

• Fixed an issue when pressing the Resume button in quick succession could cause a

crash.

• Fixed a bug where the deployable Net aim reticle would disappear while it was

moved over terrain.

Audio:

• Updated and adjusted sounds from buildings that were too loud and noticeable such

as the walls/doors and micro refinery cook sound.

• Added more Doomsday music to play during its duration.

• Fixed an issue where the correct ambience was not always played.

• Fixed an issue where loading a game would play the wrong music.

• Fixed missing/duplicate voice over dialogue audio and added special music to some

key NPC dialogue sequences that were missing.

Visuals:

• Added new Edge of world effects that display in the void areas beyond the players

reach. This is to push forward the idea that the world is dangerous and breaking

apart.

• Updated all FMVs including Brachylon Shaman with pink staves to be green.

• Updated majority of the structures conduit connection ports to visually match the

structure’s models.

• Updated various environmental assets in The Oasis to improve pathfinding of the

Brachylons.

• Various improvements to the Badlands Biome. To address pathfinding issues and

visual glitches.

• Fixed an issue where the Plasma Welder wasn’t animating for other players in

multiplayer.

• Fixed an issue where the “new” notification yellow dot was cut off and incorrectly

pulsing.

• Fixed an issue where after equipping armours, Quinn would slide across the ground.

• Fixed various visual issues in biomes, such as missing terrain and assets popping

in/out at a distance.

• Fixed an issue where the Portable Stove light would turn off after mousing over it.

• Fixed the issue when using Q and E to rotate the character in the character

customisation screen would cause a weird shadow/ghost effect.

• Fixed an issue where the lightning in sandstorms didn’t correctly strike the ground.

• Improved the visuals of the lightning strikes during sandstorms.

• Fixed an issue where the players helmet custom colours were not being displayed

correctly ingame.

• Fixed some missing effects which caused pink textures to show.

• Fixed an issue where the Thermo Bulb would flicker being powered on when first

placed.

• Fixed an issue when injured creatures would keep their VFX and Health bars visible

after being captured.

• Fixed an issue where Flares and other equipment would offset and float above

Quinn.

• Fixed an issue where the nets player custom colours would reset after being picked

up.

Technical:

• Various improvements to optimisations to different systems in the game.

• Fixed an issue where the loading screen could disappear before the world had

finished loading.

Map Improvements

Other Map Improvements

Other changes

Known Issues:

Known Issues:

• Right click and drag will move the map and drop a waypoint.

• Consuming items with the map open can place a waypoint and consume an item in

the same action.

• Distance is not displayed for tracked buildings or other players as it is when a

resource or spawner is tracked.

• Map icons that appear on top of each other may flicker as they are viewed.

• The stun effect appears behind all actor's heads instead of on top of it.

• The intractable circle on the Brachylon Obelisk appears displaced.