Version 9.4B

Mainly fixed the problem where "smooth" gamespeed would call the map script twice as often and cut the day/night cycle in half (and fuck up the Beneath the Ruins Tesla fence timers).

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed problem where "smooth" setting would run map script and AI scripts twice as often (day/night cycle, etc.).

-Included hi specs warning on "smooth" game speed setting.

SCRIPTS:

-Killing Mr. Mungo or Pluto before Ch. 9 now fails main objective and disables saving.

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug where you could get trapped on Isla Darien if you row back to it in Ch. 1 after helping Kalfu Tribe.