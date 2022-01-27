Update Notes for Jan 27 (90+ New Models)

Added a 4th tool palette and moved a few tools around to incorporate the new models. Updated a few settings and textures.

NEW MODELS: 90+ models

• Special Trees – Added: Cherry Blossom, Japanese Maple, Giant Tree, Stump, Fallen Tree (stretch)

• Grass - Added: Bushes, Thuju (stretch), Hedges (stretch)

• Fey – Added: Various Mushrooms and ‘Noodles’ (sizes/types)

• Outcrop – Added: 2 larger rock formations (Boulders and Buttes)

• Spires – Added: Hoodoo formation

• Rocks – Added: Chips

• Stairs – Added: Fake 3d stairs (stretch) for stone, dirt, and wood stairs.

• Tents – Added: Various Market Tents, Pup Tents, Circus Tents (small and large)

• Garden – Added: Raised Podium / Pedestal, Fountains, Grass Pavers (use on stone), Plaza garden

• Ancient – Added: Circle of Stones / Slabs / Stonehenge / Cliffs, Obelisk

• FX – Added: Animated Auras, Magic FX, Isolated Fog, Void to Abyss, Steam

• Lights – Added 6 colored light sources for more dramatic lighting

MISC:

• Provided option to adjust sun brightness

• Updated some of the stone materials

• Added: Ability to place more content on hills and cliffs

• Most trees and shrubs can now be exported to OBJ











Please drop me an email if you find any bugs while using the app and I'll be happy to squash them. Or if you have any ideas that you’d like to see in future updates please let me know. cavebearhelp@gmail.com

Thank you!