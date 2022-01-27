Patch 895

Remedial Patch (2022-01-27)

First and foremost, this patch addresses the fixing of the many underlying bugs that have caused the recent increase in server crashes. We are indeed aware of the decreasing stability of Atys and we are continuously working on fixing the issues behind these failures.

A client, data and server update and reboot will be performed on January 27th 2022 to implement the following changes and fixes:

Additions & Changes

Trade between players

Changed layout of the trade window.

Added two item slots in the trade window.

Added drag & drop of items into the trade window from all inventories.

Added indicators of weight and volume of items in both offers (as per player's suggestion, see https://app.ryzom.com/app_forum/index.php?page=topic/view/31184/ )

Stacking of items

Added stacking for new crystallized spells of same stanza.

Added stacking for new crafted items that are not yet worn.

Added stacking by lock status.

Miscellaneous

Changed the Wear Out Weapon credit to allow automatic cyclic attacks.

credit to allow automatic cyclic attacks. Removed the ability to use sap recharge or crystallized spell when in a coma or stunned.

Added ScreenShotDirectory field in client.cfg to set the desired path to the screenshots folder.

field in to set the desired path to the screenshots folder. Added lock status for items in Room and Guild inventories.

Added a keyboard shortcut ( Ctrl + M ) to toggle the full screen map.

Fixes

Fixed wrong display of Zigs' status when in bag.

Fixed Zigs' inventory missing from the NPC trade window.

Fixed moving of items between Zigs' inventory and Room or Guild inventories.

Fixed locking/unlocking of items in Zigs' inventory.

Fixed incorrect replenishing of player bars when levelling up to a new milestone (level 21, level 51, level 101, etc).

Fixed recharging items with sap if they are already at their maximum charge.

Fixed incorrect display of damage from AOE spells and attacks.

Fixed multiple text encoding issues.

Fixed a bug that caused in-game chat channels to mix up after a server crash (EGS).

Fixed a bug that caused a server crash when a player connects having a mission that is no longer available.

Fixed the PvP store taking all your PvP points erroneously.

Fixed some unreachable resources.

New articles in the Wiki

The Ryzom Team remains at your disposal for any additional information and best wishes to you!

Ryzom Team