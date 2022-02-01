A20.1 Stable

Share · View all patches · Build 8094551 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 19:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Today we are releasing A20.1 b6 as stable.

The update comes with many fixes and small balance improvements including fixes to POIs, a fix for the drone dupe, a fix to make achievements work again, balance changes and much more.

Save games should be compatible with A20 b238.

We hope everyone enjoys A20.1 b6!

Have a good day!

A20.1 b6 changelog:

Added

Show Stability makes a clearly different green for max and darkens colors every 1m of world space

Changed

AI destroy area is canceled when damaged by an entity

Updates to downtown_strip_05 based on player feedback (e.g. texture issues, sleeper adjustment, etc.)

Updated to house_modern_18 based on YT player feedback. (made path more obvious, added torches, added triggers so sleepers arent' left behind, etc.)

Updates to remnant_skyscraper_01 based on feedback.

Updated house_construction_01 and house_construction_02 with new art props

Updated remnant_business_0205, updated with new art and shapes

Updated store_book_01, store_clothing_01, store_electronics_02, store_grocery_01, store_gun_02, added new art and new shapes

House_modern_23 (TIER4) Changes made based on feedback

Updated restore power and sleeper configuration for countrytown_business_04 based on player feedback.

Warehouse_04: added floor trims inside warehouses, fixed mispainted textures in bathrooms and kitchen's floor, replaced shelfs to prevent zfight.

Remnant_waste_01: replaced sinks for sink shape inside ice cream store. Improved destroyed ceiling

Updated downtown_strip_10 based on player feedback.

Downtown_filler_27 (TIER3, search, clear) removed door frame simulating door that was permanently closed to avoid confusion

House_modern_23: changes made after level designers meeting feedback

Reworked all couch harvests to give some of the main resources on the destroy event instead in the middle of the harvest

Slightly increased the probability of books found in book piles and crackabook shelves

Downtown_filler_23. Replaced bank upper windows for bulletproof. Replaced old fuse boxes. Fixed trigger not properly linked to door.

Updated loot probability and quality templates to better align with the new loot stage system

Added and updated loot probabilities with a ProbT2Cap template to prevent empty loot containers and/or missing loot items at high loot stage where ProbT3 is not available

Mailboxes now have a higher chance to spawn archery, spear, and needle and thread books early game

Reworked tiered chest loot to better reflect POI difficulty

Reduced the amount of aloe cream found in backpacks

Increased the chance to find acid in sinks and chemical sets

Added another low chance to find vehicle wheels in PassNGas crates

Warehouse_04: final loot room sleepers volumes rearranged to hold at least two feral. Replaced fake scrap metal rollup doors for steel ones. Fixed mispainted texture in perimetral wall

Reorganized the furniture helpers to prevent unwanted block rotations hiding adjacent block faces due to mixed block types/properties

Moved cabinets, cupboards, and bookshelves to a new player crafted helper block (same recipe as before)

Moved the storage crate and writable storage crate to their own recipes (same recipe as before)

Moved the old chair out of the furniture helper and gave it its own new recipe

Added produce baskets, pallets, and empty clothes shelves to furniture helper

Updated preview thumbnail JPGs for part_loot_t1 through t5.

Penetrator Perk now references the Lever Action rifle instead of the Marksman rifle

Updated Localization for furniture helper blocks

Drone description no longer references the ability to fight

Reduced ammo loot counts by ~15 to 30%

Reduced amount of ammo found in yellow zombie loot bags from large to medium group

Reduced amount of ammo found in blue zombie loot bags from 2 large rolls to 1

Updated colliders and xml on all arrow slits to work like iron bars

Yes Arlene, it's time to take the Christmas tree down! Removed Christmas themed items from loot.

Improved AI destroy area trigger percents/distances, stun handling and capped spread to allies

TerrDestroyedWoodDebris now harvests 1,2 wood instead of 3 to be better aligned with the cost of frame shape blocks

Mmetal_weak to Mmetal on stoves to match other appliance HP pools

Increased the max HP from 5 to 100 on lootable backpacks, duffle bags, sports bags, and purses to help prevent premature loot loss

Added quick exit keyrack to POI oldwest_business_13.

Large_park_01 moved kiosk 1 block to the back, added extra floor under it

Farm_04 made changes so it's no longer easy to reach and kill final sleepers before triggering. Fixed mispainted textures. Changed quick exit for roll up door.

Farm_08 locked front door. Added light pointing at the quest's entrance.

Removed restore power quest from lot_downtown_filler_01

Clean up and rename junk drone console commands to jd for local player data and jd clear for clearing.

House_old_tudor_06 to new RWG standards.

House_old_bungalow_08 for new RWG country residential.

