Anthropocene Epoch update for 28 January 2022

Small Patch

Build 8094537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH #1

Hello everyone hope your all doing well. I'd like to set things off by posting my first small patch to the game.

Bugs fixed

  • Ladder in level 3 caused you to go threw wall

  • fixed elevator in level 2

  • Added objective marker to sewer mission door

  • fixed health regeneration in sewer level

  • Vsync is now set to 1 in the Setup.ini

  • Fixed Mantis Rocket launcher from shooting multiple rounds

  • Added ambient music when approaching Mantis guards in sewer level

If you have any issues post it in the Bug Report Discussion board. Also don't hesitate to add any suggestions as well.

