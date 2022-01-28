PATCH #1
Hello everyone hope your all doing well. I'd like to set things off by posting my first small patch to the game.
Bugs fixed
Ladder in level 3 caused you to go threw wall
fixed elevator in level 2
Added objective marker to sewer mission door
fixed health regeneration in sewer level
Vsync is now set to 1 in the Setup.ini
Fixed Mantis Rocket launcher from shooting multiple rounds
Added ambient music when approaching Mantis guards in sewer level
If you have any issues post it in the Bug Report Discussion board. Also don't hesitate to add any suggestions as well.
Changed files in this update