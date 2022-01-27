 Skip to content

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion update for 27 January 2022

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.13c Update

Build 8094426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear users,

We hope everyone had enjoyed "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!" during the holidays.

We have just released the latest version 1.13c, which includes bug fixes reported by the players.

Update
  • Fixed a problem where replays from version 1.12 or earlier would not play correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the 5th boss from appearing when certain conditions were met.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop if you pressed Alt+Tab to switch screens at certain times when playing in full screen.
  • Added "EX-Star" item to the ARRANGE training menu.
  • Partially improved environment where switching to full screen was not possible.
  • Other minor fixes.

*Demo version has been updated as well.

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team

Changed files in this update

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion Content Depot 1718161
  • Loading history…
