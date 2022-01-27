Mechanica v1.2.3.1: Programming Rework (2) Open Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

I got a lot of great feedback from the programming open beta. I've been spending some time reworking it yet again to address some key concerns:

Allowing the creation of complex programs compactly and efficiently.

Avoiding the clutter introduced by physical wires.

Minimizing the amount of space required to display functions, variables, and events.

This is an open beta and as such I'm not going to be providing a massive writeup on every change made. So here's a rough outline:

Introduced 'programming mode'. Any programming-related activity is only available when programming mode is enabled. It can be toggled by pressing caps-lock (this will be rebind-able shortly).

(this will be rebind-able shortly). Links are now only visible when programming mode is enabled.

Links can now be created and destroyed only when programming mode is enabled.

General-purpose functions are no longer massive physical objects - they are now contained within the newly added computer. See below for more detail.

Added 'computers'. These are a necessity for advanced programming and allow access to general-purpose functions. These can be viewed and edited when programming mode is enabled.

Variables no longer have a separate port for getting and setting. They now only have one port - click and hold this port to view a radial menu. From here you can choose to get or set (if possible) the variable.

Please keep in mind this new system is still in a very early state. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

There are many temporary textures and models in use - none of the new stuff looks pretty yet, but it will.

To get this update out ASAP I have not yet modified the appearance of objects to accomodate the reduced size of functions, events, and variables. I will do this shortly.

At the moment there is only a 4 input, 4 output computer. I will be adding more computers with varying input/output amounts. Computers with more ports will have larger workspaces.

Newly introduced features do not yet have finalized appearances, feedback audio, or nice smooth animations. Everything should work, but it might feel a little janky for now.

Games created prior to this update are not compatible with this version of the game. This includes games created with the existing open beta.

There's probably going to be quite a few bugs! I made the mistake of spending too much time refining and bug fixing the last update, only to throw all of that work away when I found that people did not like the update. I'm not going to make that mistake again.

I hope everyone enjoys this revised version of the programming system. I'll continue taking feedback and further refine it over the next week or so. I'm aiming for a full release in early February.

Thanks for reading,

Tyler