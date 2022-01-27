 Skip to content

Mechanica update for 27 January 2022

Mechanica v1.2.3.1: Programming Rework (2) Open Beta

Hey everyone,

I got a lot of great feedback from the programming open beta. I've been spending some time reworking it yet again to address some key concerns:

  • Allowing the creation of complex programs compactly and efficiently.
  • Avoiding the clutter introduced by physical wires.
  • Minimizing the amount of space required to display functions, variables, and events.

This is an open beta and as such I'm not going to be providing a massive writeup on every change made. So here's a rough outline:

  • Introduced 'programming mode'. Any programming-related activity is only available when programming mode is enabled. It can be toggled by pressing caps-lock (this will be rebind-able shortly).
  • Links are now only visible when programming mode is enabled.
  • Links can now be created and destroyed only when programming mode is enabled.
  • General-purpose functions are no longer massive physical objects - they are now contained within the newly added computer. See below for more detail.
  • Added 'computers'. These are a necessity for advanced programming and allow access to general-purpose functions. These can be viewed and edited when programming mode is enabled.
  • Variables no longer have a separate port for getting and setting. They now only have one port - click and hold this port to view a radial menu. From here you can choose to get or set (if possible) the variable.

Please keep in mind this new system is still in a very early state. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

  • There are many temporary textures and models in use - none of the new stuff looks pretty yet, but it will.
  • To get this update out ASAP I have not yet modified the appearance of objects to accomodate the reduced size of functions, events, and variables. I will do this shortly.
  • At the moment there is only a 4 input, 4 output computer. I will be adding more computers with varying input/output amounts. Computers with more ports will have larger workspaces.
  • Newly introduced features do not yet have finalized appearances, feedback audio, or nice smooth animations. Everything should work, but it might feel a little janky for now.
  • Games created prior to this update are not compatible with this version of the game. This includes games created with the existing open beta.
  • There's probably going to be quite a few bugs! I made the mistake of spending too much time refining and bug fixing the last update, only to throw all of that work away when I found that people did not like the update. I'm not going to make that mistake again.

I hope everyone enjoys this revised version of the programming system. I'll continue taking feedback and further refine it over the next week or so. I'm aiming for a full release in early February.

Thanks for reading,

Tyler

