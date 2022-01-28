 Skip to content

Groove Gunner update for 28 January 2022

Squashing Bugs!

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed a few bugs with the preview buttons in the custom song browser and they should now behave as intended and reset if you leave the browser and come back.
  • Fixed a bug where a song that wasn't selected would start playing in the custom song browser after 30 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the joysticks to scroll very fast through songs and not stop. This fix may not work if you have edited your SteamVR controller bindings. The bindings can either be reset to the games default, or you can put the missing bindings in yourself. The settings menu should tell you which bindings are missing if any.

Changed files in this update

