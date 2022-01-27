 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 27 January 2022

Blueberries, Magic Gnome, Sound Effects and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT: - As long as you UPDATE your save you should be able to play on existing saves!

If you need help. Join the Discord!

  • To update Chests in the game please F11 (only press it if you have chests or the game will crash)

    To update the game. Right click on continue, Press 1 and then press the Space Bar

New Features!

  • Added a new type of weed, slightly lighter in colour then the first kind
  • Chickens can now follow you!
  • Added a Blueberry Bush
  • Added, Blueberry Plants and Blueberries to Chests, Shows how much storage is used in the chest
  • Added a Magical Gnome which spawns at 11pm at night despawns at 5am
  • The Magical Gnome wanders around but if you go near the Magical Gnome, The Magical Gnome stops moving
  • Added Season (has no effect on plants atm)
  • Zombies have sound effects
  • Can buy chickens from Magical Gnome
  • Prices Range from 100-500 Silver, 1-4 Chickens in stock at once!

Fixes / Chnanges:

  • Hunger now Saves
  • Changed Player default and running speed
  • Changed the speeds of zombies

Removed Features:

  • You lo longer spawn with a chicken!

