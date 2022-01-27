Blueberries, Magic Gnome, Sound Effects and more!

IMPORTANT: - As long as you UPDATE your save you should be able to play on existing saves!
If you need help. Join the Discord!
- To update Chests in the game please F11 (only press it if you have chests or the game will crash)
To update the game. Right click on continue, Press 1 and then press the Space Bar
New Features!
- Added a new type of weed, slightly lighter in colour then the first kind
- Chickens can now follow you!
- Added a Blueberry Bush
- Added, Blueberry Plants and Blueberries to Chests, Shows how much storage is used in the chest
- Added a Magical Gnome which spawns at 11pm at night despawns at 5am
- The Magical Gnome wanders around but if you go near the Magical Gnome, The Magical Gnome stops moving
- Added Season (has no effect on plants atm)
- Zombies have sound effects
- Can buy chickens from Magical Gnome
- Prices Range from 100-500 Silver, 1-4 Chickens in stock at once!
Fixes / Chnanges:
- Hunger now Saves
- Changed Player default and running speed
- Changed the speeds of zombies
Removed Features:
- You lo longer spawn with a chicken!
Changed files in this update