Updates Notes Jan 26th

- Adjust stat first soft cap from 15 -> 20.
- Adjust stat second soft cap from 25 -> 35.
- Adjust stat third soft cap from 50 -> 70.
- Change Blade Bow weapon to scale with dexterity.
- Change Great Bow weapon to scale with strength.
- Change Throwing Spears weapon to scale with strength.
- Change Crossbow weapon to scale with dexterity.
- Fix Blade Bow power attack animation.
- Buff necromancy a little bit on boss fights.
Watcher Chronicles update for 27 January 2022
