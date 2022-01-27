 Skip to content

Watcher Chronicles update for 27 January 2022

Updates Notes Jan 26th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjust stat first soft cap from 15 -> 20.
  • Adjust stat second soft cap from 25 -> 35.
  • Adjust stat third soft cap from 50 -> 70.
  • Change Blade Bow weapon to scale with dexterity.
  • Change Great Bow weapon to scale with strength.
  • Change Throwing Spears weapon to scale with strength.
  • Change Crossbow weapon to scale with dexterity.
  • Fix Blade Bow power attack animation.
  • Buff necromancy a little bit on boss fights.

