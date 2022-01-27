Patch notes v1.4.0 The Netherworld

# New Chapter
- The Netherworld: If you are strong enough to pass all 6 chapters with 5 or more Trial Tokens activated, you will meet Master Shi at The Last Room and he can teleport you to the mysterious Netherworld. Feel free to challenge this hidden chapter, even if you fail, you can also get the rewards.
# New Bosses
-
Meng Po
-
Nether Queen
-
Rising Moon
-
Miss Mu
# New Weapons
-
Frostrend
-
Muramasa
# New Relics
-
Meng Po Soup
-
A Strand of Sable Hair
-
Hongde's Letter
# Experience
- Lord of Thunder's Nail: Lightning strikes will be delayed a little. When you encounter a Shadow with Lord of Thunder's Nail, you will have a chance to dodge the lightning strike.
# Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Harziel's "Holy Light" Skill could restore life for the Demon Swordsman.
- Draco's Might: Fixed immunity to Nightfall and Blind not taking effect until you enter the next room.
- Fixed an issue where the Silver Charm and Jade Charm effects of Soul Charm "Divine Fury" would not disappear even after the player was defeated.
- Fixed the issue that Harziel's name was missing from the manuscript "Wanted".
# Localization
- Fix some errors in the English description of the challenge mode based on Othulu's feedback.
- Fix some incorrect text in the English description.
