Aquamarine v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Another day, another update for Aquamarine!

This batch of fixes and gameplay tweaks isn't quite as big as our previous update, but that's a good thing. We're running out of major issues to solve! What that means for players is we're able to turn our attention towards adding features and calibrating resource & difficulty balance. We think you'll dig what's in this latest version.

v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug causing softlocks after quitting in the middle of the tutorial

Fixed a bug effecting audio capabilities on Linux

Fixed a bug causing the inventory to overload and become unusable

Fixed a bug causing the garden flower to sometimes disappear

Fixed a bug causing incorrect sprites to appear on some corpses

Added an option to change resolution/window size

Altered gem mechanics according to difficulty, each gem now provides more energy on lower difficulties

Added the ability to check pod's fuel & hull amounts by clicking it on the island

Items are no longer permanently removed when washed away by the current

Updated a handful of visual elements

Short and sweet! We've been getting some fantastic feedback from our players on Discord, and have already began incorporating their feedback into the game. Come drop us a line and let us know what you think the game needs to improve the experience. We can't wait to hear from you!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial