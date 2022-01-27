Larger doors for boats and water, Creative Mode update, and lots of improvements

New "wide" door

We fixed up the door auto open close logic. While we worked on that it seemed like a great time to add a new "wide" door which boats can better fit through and to clean up the visuals a bit.

Creative Mode

We have been hard at work on Creative Mode, and its coming along nicely.

Currently we are polishing up the UI interactions and what you can do in the world.

We are discussing if we should integrate Steam Workshop to let people share their created worlds... its one of the "OF COURSE, WHY NOT!" things. It would take some time though and we haven't decided if it would hold back creative mode, or be added after creative mode is in the wild. Let us know what you think or join the conversation on discord.

We also have lots of updates, fixs, and improvements that have gone in the game lately, here are some of the build notes.

More updates are on the way!

v0.2.39

Fixed save load system to not error out on save load logic before the save load was done.

Fixed save load perf issue where a memory issue would make it think it should load up 12million missions from the save file

Setup wide single door variant of metal doors and cleaned up some metal door visuals and sizes

Fixed door scaling so the visual isnt scaled on the transforms preventing it from skewing when rotated open

Fixed door auto open/close bugs when stacked so it doesnt fail out when finding a non door collision

Setup remapping to block specific mapping combinations that can make it so users cant remap their buttons

Fixed mapping bugs on controllers where two button options kept mapping to keyboard

Fixed incorrect label on cycle ammo button mapping UI

Fixed boat name editing canceling on pressing E or Q which are buttons used in other UI to close or cancel

Fixed name editing for worlds and characters so E and Q dont cancel

Fixed name editing for worlds and character layout so it aligns with the name preview better

Fixed save file memory leak related to tutorial missions not clearing correctly

Fixed world map not correctly reseting when switching from a saved world to a new world.

v0.2.37

Fixed issue where the world would not render correctly if you left a world and loaded into a new one and specific objects didnt exist in both worlds.

Updated world map to show the correct biome text instead of the debug biome text

Setup zones to reset their instanced rendering bounds and clear all instance rendering buffers on new world open

Minor UI logic improvements

V0.2.36