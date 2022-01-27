The Year of the Catcoon has arrived.

To celebrate the Year of the Catcoon we have added a new activity in the game, new item drops and a new set of streaming drops items are now available!
Year of the Catcoon:
- Catcoon hairballs will include a Red Pouch for the duration of the event.
- 8 Kitcoons are hidden around the world.
- Build the Catcoon Shrine and place any feather on it to gain access to the event craftables.
- Build a Kitcoon Nursery to provide a home for your found Kitcoons.
- Place 3 or more Kitcoons back to a Nursery to enable playing Hide-and-Seek with the Kitcoons to earn more Red Pouches.
- Having trouble finding Kitcoons? Hire a Ticoon at the Catcoon Shrine to help track them down.
Changes Summary:
- Added support for mouse buttons 4 and 5
- Catcoons will now play with Cawnival decorations
- Catcoons will now hold on to items they pick up (previously the items were deleted).
- Catcoons will now place items they collect in their Hollow Stump.
- Survivors can now rummage through Hollow Stump.
Bug Fixes:
- The Gym will no longer disappear when Wolfgang despawns while using it.
- Fixed a crash when mods delete Wanda’s Backstep Watch position markers.
- Fixed a netbook mode issue when a server has a modified tick rate.
We also have a new set of skins as part of the Fantasmical Collection!
This new collection of 11 new skins can be purchased in The Fantasmical Chest for $11.99usd. As always, these items are also available as drops in game and are weaveable using spool.
New Twitch Drops!
The Conch Torch skin has been added to the Nautical Collection. For a list of participating streamers, please see the official post here.
That's it for now!
Up next for February we will be opening a beta branch for the next QOL update. Unfortunately - we weren't able to get a teaser image for you this time. Perhaps I can think of some other clever hint. I'll have to remind myself to get something for you as soon I can.
Changed files in this update