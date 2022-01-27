The Year of the Catcoon has arrived.

To celebrate the Year of the Catcoon we have added a new activity in the game, new item drops and a new set of streaming drops items are now available!

Year of the Catcoon:

Catcoon hairballs will include a Red Pouch for the duration of the event.

8 Kitcoons are hidden around the world.

Build the Catcoon Shrine and place any feather on it to gain access to the event craftables.

Build a Kitcoon Nursery to provide a home for your found Kitcoons.

Place 3 or more Kitcoons back to a Nursery to enable playing Hide-and-Seek with the Kitcoons to earn more Red Pouches.

Having trouble finding Kitcoons? Hire a Ticoon at the Catcoon Shrine to help track them down.

Changes Summary:

Added support for mouse buttons 4 and 5

Catcoons will now play with Cawnival decorations

Catcoons will now hold on to items they pick up (previously the items were deleted).

Catcoons will now place items they collect in their Hollow Stump.

Survivors can now rummage through Hollow Stump.

Bug Fixes:

The Gym will no longer disappear when Wolfgang despawns while using it.

Fixed a crash when mods delete Wanda’s Backstep Watch position markers.

Fixed a netbook mode issue when a server has a modified tick rate.

We also have a new set of skins as part of the Fantasmical Collection!



This new collection of 11 new skins can be purchased in The Fantasmical Chest for $11.99usd. As always, these items are also available as drops in game and are weaveable using spool.

New Twitch Drops!



The Conch Torch skin has been added to the Nautical Collection. For a list of participating streamers, please see the official post here.

That's it for now!

Up next for February we will be opening a beta branch for the next QOL update. Unfortunately - we weren't able to get a teaser image for you this time. Perhaps I can think of some other clever hint. I'll have to remind myself to get something for you as soon I can.