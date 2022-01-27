 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 27 January 2022

New "wide" door, Save/Load fixs, Button remapping improvements, and Map updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 8093847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.39

  • Fixed save load system to not error out
  • Fixed save load perf issue where a memory issue would make it think it should load up 12million missions from the save file
  • Setup wide single door variant of metal doors and cleaned up some metal door visuals and sizes
  • Fixed door scaling so the visual isnt scaled on the transforms preventing it from skewing when rotated open
  • Fixed door auto open/close bugs when stacked so it doesnt fail out when finding a non door collision
  • Setup remapping to block specific mapping combinations that can make it so users cant remap their buttons
  • Fixed mapping bugs on controllers where two button options kept mapping to keyboard
  • Fixed incorrect label on cycle ammo button mapping UI
  • Fixed boat name editing canceling on pressing E or Q which are buttons used in other UI to close or cancel
  • Fixed name editing for worlds and characters so E and Q dont cancel
  • Fixed name editing for worlds and character layout so it aligns with the name preview better
  • Fixed save file memory leak related to tutorial missions not clearing correctly
  • Fixed world map not correctly reseting when switching from a saved world to a new world.

Changed files in this update

