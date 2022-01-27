New "wide" door, Save/Load fixs, Button remapping improvements, and Map updates!

v0.2.39
- Fixed save load system to not error out
- Fixed save load perf issue where a memory issue would make it think it should load up 12million missions from the save file
- Setup wide single door variant of metal doors and cleaned up some metal door visuals and sizes
- Fixed door scaling so the visual isnt scaled on the transforms preventing it from skewing when rotated open
- Fixed door auto open/close bugs when stacked so it doesnt fail out when finding a non door collision
- Setup remapping to block specific mapping combinations that can make it so users cant remap their buttons
- Fixed mapping bugs on controllers where two button options kept mapping to keyboard
- Fixed incorrect label on cycle ammo button mapping UI
- Fixed boat name editing canceling on pressing E or Q which are buttons used in other UI to close or cancel
- Fixed name editing for worlds and characters so E and Q dont cancel
- Fixed name editing for worlds and character layout so it aligns with the name preview better
- Fixed save file memory leak related to tutorial missions not clearing correctly
- Fixed world map not correctly reseting when switching from a saved world to a new world.
Changed files in this update