 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wars and Roses update for 27 January 2022

Update V1.040

Share · View all patches · Build 8093780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few map glitches, for example, unopenable doors.

Added a dlc scene for Mei Lin.

Fixed Maria's picnic scene.

For the next update:

Keep polishing current game content.

Add more dating scenes.

Add free camera rotation for dating scenes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.