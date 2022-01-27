Introducing the Siege Catapult

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We hope you like big rocks and big impacts, because the Siege Catapult is finally here! This formidable stone flinging machine is one of the most powerful units that will be available to you.

Let’s take a look at this monster, shall we?



Look at the stones on that

The Catapult is a powerful siege unit, with an immensely long range, perfect for making widows of any potential Nightmare wives waiting for their husbands to return from war.

The most notable feature about this relentless rock thrower is that it can switch between siege mode and mobile mode. Mobile mode allows the Siege Catapult to move around freely, whereas Siege mode unleashes its full power, giving it a nice little boost to damage, accuracy, and attack range. While in Siege mode, the Catapult can’t move at all, making it extremely vulnerable to melee attacks.

Oh, and did we mention that it can only attack targets a certain distance away from itself? Keep these things away from direct combat!



As usual we’ll release the full patch notes alongside the update, but that’s it for the big-ticket items this time!. Keep your eyes on our social channels over the coming weeks and you might just get a peek at what we’re planning next…