Noble Fates update for 27 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.79 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Build 8093595

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #47 


Switch Management Mode Key for Ruler Mode to new Unity Input System  
Moves the key to be consistently the key above tabs in all languages  
Enable display of key name based on keyboard layout  
This is the first step in moving towards key binding  
Made Management Mode toggle part of Control your Ruler optional in-case of display issue  

Guided Experience  
Cut delays between tips in half  

Columns  
Fix bug preventing columns from being built beside blocking props```

