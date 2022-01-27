Noble Fates 0.23.0.79 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #47
Switch Management Mode Key for Ruler Mode to new Unity Input System
Moves the key to be consistently the key above tabs in all languages
Enable display of key name based on keyboard layout
This is the first step in moving towards key binding
Made Management Mode toggle part of Control your Ruler optional in-case of display issue
Guided Experience
Cut delays between tips in half
Columns
Fix bug preventing columns from being built beside blocking props```
Changed files in this update