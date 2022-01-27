Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 21

Hi everyone!

Hope you are all well.

It's time for our update and we'd like to start with an announcement.

Starting from update 23 onwards (the update after the next one) we're going to be switching to bi-weekly updates.

The reason for this is that we feel weekly updates are getting a bit small for us.

As the game continues to increase in complexity, we see ourselves with less and less time to test our new features and find ourselves more and more limited by what we are able to implement in a single week. So after much thinking we've reached the conclusion that it's time to switch to larger and more stable bi-weekly updates.

Here's a preview of what you can expect for the first couple of large updates:

Update 23: Goats

We'll be finally implementing the goats, which can be hunted in the highlands, captured and released in enclosures. You'll be able to breed them and they'll act as a source of leather, meat, and milk (which will open up many new recipes).

Update 24: New Inventory System

This will allow you to stack cards in inventories and your hand row so that you can carry lots of objects in a single slot, as long as everything is within your carrying capacity. This feature will give you a lot more freedom in what you can take with you, allowing you to finally carry more than 6 long sticks at a time, and even a log if you are strong and patient enough.

Now, to the content list!

Storms:

The island can now be hit by powerful storms. This new weather type will have a chance to destroy objects and simple structures in the coastal areas as well as make it harder to travel around the island.

Storms will mostly happen during the rain season but you will also be able to occasionally find them during other times of the year. The extreme rain perk will cause a lot of storms too!

On a related note, moving through coastal environments now takes more time during heavy rain too, not just during storms.

Performance Improvements:

We've work hard on improving performance this week and we believe the game is now in a much better state on that front. There should no longer be any issues with frame rate slowdowns during rainy weather and the whole late-game experience should now be smoother.

Backpacks and Storage Tweaks:

We've added a couple of craftable backpacks to the game. A simpler smaller one that can be made with woven palm fronds and a larger more advanced one that can be made with leather.

In addition to this, we've also increased the storage size of both baskets and sacks.

Moving things across the island and protecting your food from animals should now be easier.

General Tweaks:

Leaves and roots no longer dry during the rain.

Sacks and Baskets now have more room.

You will now no longer be able to perform actions that take a long time if you are seriously or dangerously dehydrated.

Mice now need more time before they can start raiding your camp.

Tweaked seagull behaviour so that they are a bit less suicidal.

Tweaked monitor raid chances.

Clay Pot Cooler now gets filled in proportion to the amount of liquid spent.

Wounds now get cleaned in proportion to the amount of liquid spent.

Tweaked spearfishing balance to better reflect skill progress.

Tweaked sailing wind mechanics.

You can now work during the night in the raft, as long as the sky is clear.

It is now considerably harder to gain weight at higher weights.

Underweight perk now makes you start with a lower weight.

Partridges are now stressed when initially captured.

The quiver now occupies a belt slot.

Fixes and Hotfixes for the Week:

Fixed an issue with the dismantling button not appearing in the raincatcher when liquid was there.

Fixed a bug that got the game stuck when mice raided your camp while you were climbing.

Fixed issue with baskets destroying their contents.

Fixed stress issues when feeding partridges manually.

Fixed a sun allergy bug.

Tweaked Extreme Rain perk to make it more extreme!

Fixed blueprints that used eggs that they can also used fertilised eggs.

Fixed partridges not eating from the feeder when offscreen.

That's all for now.

See you all next week!