Goose Goose Duck update for 27 January 2022

V1.07 Time to Party

27 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Party Duck! This duck gives players a high pitched voice during meetings. He's like the silencer, but twice as cool.

Various optimizations and bug fixes

Improved network traffic for lower bandwidth connections

