- Fixed bug where player could editing multiple buildings with same coords
- Added "energy" this is gathered from defeating enemies and eventually I will add some way to farm it
- Energy will be used to fuel crystals and furnaces and other added machinery
- Added more customizable keybinds for our AZERTY friends out there
Skullborn Playtest update for 27 January 2022
v0.0.27 bug fixes, keybinds, and energy
Patchnotes via Steam Community
