Skullborn Playtest update for 27 January 2022

v0.0.27 bug fixes, keybinds, and energy

  • Fixed bug where player could editing multiple buildings with same coords
  • Added "energy" this is gathered from defeating enemies and eventually I will add some way to farm it
  • Energy will be used to fuel crystals and furnaces and other added machinery
  • Added more customizable keybinds for our AZERTY friends out there

