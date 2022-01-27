Patch EA 0.2201b (A.K.A Day One Patch)

New Content

Change of Plan (Eve Special card)



Vote (Setup Step): Dismiss the current vote check.

Who said you need to follow the rules? Eve Special card allows her to completely dismiss any vote check during it’s Setup Step. This powerful Special card can be used to either escape from tough situations or even remove any chances of reaching good outcomes.

Balance Changes

Lucky Dice



Nerf: Reduced pass increase from 25% to 20%.

Reason: We re-balanced most of the luck values so that players don’t need to rely on Luck Dices plays.

Intercept Challenge



Nerf: Reduced pass chance from 75% to 60%.

Reason: This card is intended to be considered a risky play. Previously players had 100% success when combined with a Luck Dice. This is a huge nerf and we will keep an eye on how this card will perform to see if we need to tune up it’s value again.

Cancel Destination



Nerf: Reduced pass chance from 75% to 65%.

Reason: Same as the Intercept Challenge. However since this card has fewer uses than Intercept Challenge we decided to keep it’s value a bit above the Intercept Challenge card.

Anti-Tick Room

Buff: Increased pass chance from 25% to 30%.

Reason: This is an indirect nerf to the Ticks since they were too punitive to the Sailors.

Jump Control Room

Buff: Reduced fail chance for each battery value.

3 batteries: from 90% to 80%,

4 batteries: from 75% to 60%,

5 batteries: from 25% to 20%,

Reason: This should help reduce the risk of earlier jump attempts. We will keep an eye on how these values will perform.

Luck Checks

Tuned up most Swarm challenge values to make it a bit easier for the sailors to pass these checks without a Lucky Dice.

Other

Included last Demo patches and bug fixes.

Fixed Swarm cards inspect description.

Fixed Anti-Tick location inspect description.

Various other localization fixes.

Updated Portuguese (Brazil) localization.