Entity Researchers Version 0.20

With this final update all the Casefile entity models are now unique, now Entity Researchers can finally be called complete. With 30+ new models the game is now much more fleshed out, each Casefile entity encounter will now be much more memorable.

The next version will hopefully be V1.0 and the move to full release.

Plenty of stuff to be done behind the scenes, hopefully I will have a more concrete release date soon but the game is ready.

Notes:

All 160 entity models





Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ