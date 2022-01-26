Quarter Bounties!

Bounties are Live!

You can now use your POQ Quarters to create bounties on other players or put one out on the Arena Boss!

Bounties are created on a player that is currently in the lobby queue. When the game starts the players have 2 minutes to kill the player with the bounty on them to collect the bounty if the player survives they collect the bounty. Additionally Bounties can be placed on the first boss that appears and the first player to kill the boss will receive the bounty.

It costs at least 100 Quarters to start a bounty.

You can increment bounties by 100.

Winner takes 1/2 the bounty the other half is split between the game and the Streamer

Your POQ account has to be connected to create or receive quarters

Only one Bounty per round and the player must be in the game

!bounty -> Creates a 100 quarter bounty on the First boss

!bounty @name -> creates a 100 quarter bounty on the @user game

!bounty sa_boss -> creates a 100 quarter bounty on the first boss

!bounty @name 200 -> creates a 200 quarter bounty on the @ name