Lunar New Year Content Update

Content Update #1

Build 0.10.0

Updates

• Added New Weapon – ‘Rain Maker’

• Added Limited Time ‘Dragon Dance’ outfit

• Added Limited Time – ‘Blossom’ skin for ‘Rain Maker’

• Added ‘Be Quiet’ gameplay event

• Overhaul of lighting system to reduce draw calls and increase frame rate

• Added extra props to certain room tiles to reduce open spaces and add more 'choke points'

Fixes

• Fixed issue with Explosive weapons sometimes instantly downing player once fired in online mode

• Fixed issue with player sometimes having incorrect weapons after being revived in online mode

• Fixed issue with host teleporting to start room when going down in online mode

Changes

• Tweaked Audio balancing

• Changed price of ‘Big Beefy’ pick up to 5k and ‘Big Beefy’ Ammo to 1.5k

Known Issues

• Initial load time into Main Menu increased

• Increased local file size

• T-Pose animation on shoot in online mode

• ‘Shark’ enemy applying attack animation to player whilst down in online can cause player to never revive

• ‘Be Quiet’ gameplay event countdown timer stays on screen for client players in online after event complete, until countdown reaches 0