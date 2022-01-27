Lunar New Year Content Update

Content Update #1
Build 0.10.0
Updates
• Added New Weapon – ‘Rain Maker’
• Added Limited Time ‘Dragon Dance’ outfit
• Added Limited Time – ‘Blossom’ skin for ‘Rain Maker’
• Added ‘Be Quiet’ gameplay event
• Overhaul of lighting system to reduce draw calls and increase frame rate
• Added extra props to certain room tiles to reduce open spaces and add more 'choke points'
Fixes
• Fixed issue with Explosive weapons sometimes instantly downing player once fired in online mode
• Fixed issue with player sometimes having incorrect weapons after being revived in online mode
• Fixed issue with host teleporting to start room when going down in online mode
Changes
• Tweaked Audio balancing
• Changed price of ‘Big Beefy’ pick up to 5k and ‘Big Beefy’ Ammo to 1.5k
Known Issues
• Initial load time into Main Menu increased
• Increased local file size
• T-Pose animation on shoot in online mode
• ‘Shark’ enemy applying attack animation to player whilst down in online can cause player to never revive
• ‘Be Quiet’ gameplay event countdown timer stays on screen for client players in online after event complete, until countdown reaches 0
Changed files in this update