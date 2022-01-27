Consistent Collisions, James Webb, & Planetscaping Tweaks | Update 29.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8093184 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy



Planetscaping now has an eyedropper tool to sample the surface of an object to make creating (or flooding) land even smoother. We’ve also improved fragmentation during collisions, among other things.

Fragmentation

We’ve updated how we determine the number of fragments during collisions. This allows fragments to last longer in simulations with numerous collisions and makes collisions more consistent across different simulation speeds.

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Planetscaping Eyedropper

There’s now an eyedropper in the Planetscaping tool so you can easily sample and set the Depth, Temperature, and Pressure to match those of the object you are Planetscaping.



More Highlights

Surface Lock is now a manual toggle, but turns on automatically when you are using the Planetscaping or Laser Tools

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The Solar System - Live View - Planets, Moons, Spacecraft simulation now has 7 additional spacecraft: Parker Space Probe, BepiColumbo, James Webb Space Telescope, Juno, New Horizons, Voyagers 1 & 2



Here’s a close-up of the James Webb Space Telescope in Universe Sandbox



We've polished the look and feel of the Planetscaping and Laser tool cursor

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

This update includes 3+ additions and 12+ fixes and improvements.

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 29.1

