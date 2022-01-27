 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Causa, Voices of the Dusk update for 27 January 2022

New Expansion Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8093169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some time, we are finally back with a major content update for Causa, Voices of the Dusk.

Play now to find the 6 new Leaders and 60 Cards that have just been added to the base game.

You will also find new Card Backs, Banners, and more in the Battle Pass section.

We are launching this new content alongside special Steam Lunar Sale discounts, up to -50% in DLCs and in-game purchases.

Also, balance changes were implemented in the following Cards and Leader Decisions:

  • Ballista
  • Pen and Ink
  • Forest Idol
  • Matriara Decisions (Tier 3)

We hope you enjoy Causa! Thank you very much.

Changed files in this update

Causa, Voices of the Dusk Content Depot 1034041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.