New Expansion Available Now!

Build 8093169 · Last edited 27 January 2022

After some time, we are finally back with a major content update for Causa, Voices of the Dusk.

Play now to find the 6 new Leaders and 60 Cards that have just been added to the base game.

You will also find new Card Backs, Banners, and more in the Battle Pass section.

We are launching this new content alongside special Steam Lunar Sale discounts, up to -50% in DLCs and in-game purchases.

Also, balance changes were implemented in the following Cards and Leader Decisions:

Ballista

Pen and Ink

Forest Idol

Matriara Decisions (Tier 3)

We hope you enjoy Causa! Thank you very much.