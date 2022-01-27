New Expansion Available Now!

After some time, we are finally back with a major content update for Causa, Voices of the Dusk.
Play now to find the 6 new Leaders and 60 Cards that have just been added to the base game.
You will also find new Card Backs, Banners, and more in the Battle Pass section.
We are launching this new content alongside special Steam Lunar Sale discounts, up to -50% in DLCs and in-game purchases.
Also, balance changes were implemented in the following Cards and Leader Decisions:
- Ballista
- Pen and Ink
- Forest Idol
- Matriara Decisions (Tier 3)
We hope you enjoy Causa! Thank you very much.
Changed files in this update